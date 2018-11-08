Watch Halsey Cover Juice Wrld and Perform Without Me

Halsey arrives at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Halsey stopped through the Radio One studios in London yesterday and delivered a haunting performance in their Live Lounge.

Right now, it’s a Halsey world and we are all just living in it. With the success of her album “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” and her whirlwind, on again/off again relationship with G-Eazy; Halsey has managed to keep her name top of mind for music lovers every where.

She swung though the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge on Wednesday and delivered a performance of Juice Wrld’s song “Lucid Dreams” and her latest effort “Without Me”. They will both blow you away. Watch them below.

