Watch For This Local Singer On ‘American Idol’

February 20, 2024 8:46AM EST
Watch for 23-year-old Kennedy Reid this season on “American Idol”!  She’s an embalmer and funeral director in Sellersburg, Indiana at Spring Valley Funeral Home and she SLAYED her audition!

Another Hoosier to watch is from Carmel, Indiana…18-year-old Maggie Iyer!

Other standouts were former NFL wide receiver Blake Proehl, who ended up at Idol after an injury ended his NFL career after only 3 years.

An incredible adoption story:

And grab tissues for this one!

TikToker Mackenzie Sol wants to trade social media pranks for the stage!

Ajii from Brooklyn surprised all the judges!

 

