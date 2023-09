Source: YouTube

The first season of “The Voice” without Blake Shelton kicks off on NBC September 25th, and this season watch for a local contestant! Jackson Snelling let the cat out of the bag on social media that he auditioned for the show!

But it’s not his first national TV singing contest rodeo…you may remember him from “American Idol”!

Good luck Jackson!