WATCH: "Fly Me To The Moon" Trailer

April 9, 2024 10:29AM EDT
There has long been a theory that the moon landing was faked…and this movie dives into that!  Channing Tatum is the guy trying to make the actual launch happen and Scarlett Johansson is hired by NASA to make everyone THINK it happened! It’s a comedic take loosely based on a true story, but some creative liberties were taken. According to the National Air and Space Museum, approximately 650 million people watched Neil Armstrong become the first man to walk on the moon.  But at the time, the American public were not on board with the idea of launching a mission to the moon. Did NASA actually fake a moon landing in case the launch didn’t work? There’s no evidence to support that and the way the movie portrays it is satirical.

In theaters this July!

 

