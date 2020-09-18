Watch ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ Table Read with Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, and More
The ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ live table read for charity finally took place and it did NOT disappoint. Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Julia Roberts, John Legend, Matthew McConaughey, and SO MANY MORE!
But let’s be fair, the reunion between Jenn and Brad is what stole the show, especially because they shared some flirtatious, steamy scenes together. Even Julia Roberts was caught gazing at them while they reunited again.
WATCH THE FULL READ HERE!