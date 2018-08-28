Watch Dad’s Hilarious Face Swap With Daughter in Bath Tub

Facebook and Facebook's Messenger Kids app icons are displayed on an iPhone in New York, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. Messenger Kids lets kids under 13 chat with friends and family. It displays no ads and lets parents approve who their children message. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

This dad’s hilarious face swap with his daughter while she was in the bath tub is quickly going viral on Facebook and for very good reason.

There’s not a day that goes by where I don’t thank the heavens that smart phones and social media weren’t a thing when I was a kid. In my day if mom or dad wanted to embarrass you they had to snap the photo, then take the film to get developed and wait a couple days before the photos would be ready.

That’s not the case in 2018. A lifetime of embarrassment can be filmed, edited, posted and shared in a matter of moments. And the best (worst?) thing about the internet is, that it’s written in ink. Once it’s posted, it’s there forever. Which makes this video that’s going viral on facebook such an amazing thing. This will live forever.

COME PLAY IN MY MUD PUDDLE!!