WATCH: Community Vigil For Bank Victims, 911 Audio Released Of Shooter’s Mom

Source: YouTube

A prayer vigil tonight at the Muhammad Ali Center Plaza to remember the victims of the tragedy at Old National Bank Monday. The 911 calls are being released featuring six callers, including witnesses inside and outside the bank and a call from the shooter’s mother.

“We heard multiple shots and everybody started saying ‘Oh my god,’ and then he came into the board room,” one caller said.

The shooter’s mother contacted police as soon as she realized he may be responsible for the shooting in downtown Louisville in a heartbreaking call. “I don’t know what to do, I need your help,” “He’s never hurt anyone, he’s a really good kid. Please don’t come at him.”

She said in the call her son’s roommate found a note and called her. She also told dispatchers she had no idea that her son had a gun.

Police also released audio transmissions from emergency responders heading to the scene. On Tuesday, LMPD shared bodycam video of two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory “CJ” Galloway. The two officers came into contact with the shooter around 8:30 a.m.

Police said Wilt was shot in the head during the crossfire and Galloway sustained a minor injury. Galloway has since been released from the officer, while Wilt is still listed in critical condition.

