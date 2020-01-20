      Weather Alert

Watch Brad and Jen Reunite at the SAG Awards Plus Win Big

Jan 20, 2020 @ 7:44am

Dear 2020, can you please prove to us that true love exists and please have Brad and Jen get back together?!

All awards season long, these 2 have been sharing the red carpet. But finally at the SAG Awards it looks like the shared just a little bit more.


Brad won Best Supporting Actor for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” while Jen won Best Actress in a Drama Series for “The Morning Show” They both supported one another all night.

 

A metaphor if we’ve ever seen one before. #SAGAwards (📷: Getty Images)

Yes, this is EXACTLY WHAT WE NEEDED!

