Watch Brad and Jen Reunite at the SAG Awards Plus Win Big
Dear 2020, can you please prove to us that true love exists and please have Brad and Jen get back together?!
All awards season long, these 2 have been sharing the red carpet. But finally at the SAG Awards it looks like the shared just a little bit more.
Brad won Best Supporting Actor for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” while Jen won Best Actress in a Drama Series for “The Morning Show” They both supported one another all night.
Yes, this is EXACTLY WHAT WE NEEDED!