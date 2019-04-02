Watch Billie Eilish’s Haunting Performance on Ellen

Billie Eilish is hitting all of the major talk shows to flaunt her talents and what she did on Ellen yesterday will have your jaw on the floor.

The set for her performance on Ellen wasn’t anything spectacular. It was dark and stripped down. The only thing that remained was Billie Eilish, her brother Finneas O’Connell, a piano and a pool of water. What followed Ellen’s introduction was nothing short of awe inspiring. Billie Eilish is stunning concert goers the world over with her vocal acrobatics. Her persona and appearance aside; the command she has of her voice is truly inspiring.

Rest assured if you see Billie on tour, you won’t be hearing pre-recorded back tracks or be subjected to lip syncing of any sort. What you hear will be all Billie and she is absolutely killing it right now.