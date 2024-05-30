99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

WATCH: "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F"

May 30, 2024 7:00AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Lots of references to the first three movies, and familiar faces as Eddie Murphy is back in the 90210 for “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F”! Detective Axel Foley is back looking into a threat on his daughter’s life (Taylour Paige) when he teams with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to uncover a conspiracy!

Also starring Kevin Bacon!  Streaming on Netflix July 3!

