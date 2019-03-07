Was This The Greatest Idol Audition Of All Time?

Louisville auditions continued to be featured on Wednesday’s “American Idol”…and contestant Alejandro Aranda might have given the best audition in the show’s 17-year history.

He’s a 24-year-old singer-guitarist from Pomona, California, that floored Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan with his guitar skills and heavenly pipes. Who are his musical influences? Bach, Chopin and Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor. Sure. If they could just end the competition and make him the winner right now, they probably would have. He was THAT good. Katy told him, “Alejandro, I think you’re the winner. I think you’re really special, and an absolute genius.”

Luke Bryan added, “I feel like I’m in the presence of greatness. I’ve never seen somebody do what you just did on a guitar. I am so glad you are here – you just rocked my world.”

Another stand out moment was when a kid that met Luke Bryan for his Make-A-Wish experience showed up with the guitar Luke gave him to audition! Ethan battles Cystic Fibrosis and insisted Luke join him for a duet…

And this backstory destroyed Lionel…

“American Idol” auditions continue Sunday (8 EST/PST), with three more episodes due before the show moves to Hollywood Week on March 24.