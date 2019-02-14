Was This A Country Music Video…Or Real Life?? #saladgate

For anyone that witnessed this go down, they might have thought a music video was being shot but nope..it was real.

Country singer Miranda Lambert got into a heated encounter with a couple at Nashville’s Stoney River Steakhouse on Sunday and ended up dumping a salad on a woman. Miranda was eating with her mom and a family friend, when an older man started arguing with one of Miranda’s buddies.

Miranda “had to be held back” after the man came up to her table and started screaming. That’s when Miranda allegedly dumped a salad on a woman who was provoking her. Note: It wasn’t Miranda’s salad…it was the women’s whose lap it ended up on. Officers showed up but nobody indicated that they wanted any further police action and no report was taken.

