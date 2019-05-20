Was There A Water Bottle In The GoT Finale?

Here we go again. Good thing it’s over.
a water bottle in King’s Landing!! #got #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/mwGQlsLwnh
— Beth (@bethisloco) May 20, 2019
Coming on the heels of the “coffee cup incident,” eagle-eyed “Game of Thrones” viewers caught a water bottle near character Samwell Tarly’s feet. According to reports, the moment comes at the 46:19 mark in Sunday’s finale.
The bottle is shown again in the same scene, this time at the feet of Sir Davos Seaworth.
Too bad it didn’t have a label. Business Insider says #StarbucksGate was worth $2 billion in free advertising for the chain…and THAT wasn’t even a Starbucks coffee cup!
Aside from that, Entertainment Tonight asked the cast if THEY liked how it ended!
