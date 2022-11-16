Was Taylor Swift REALLY Snubbed By The GRAMMYs?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Maybe you saw the list of nominees for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony and wondered, “why aren’t there more nominations for Taylor Swift? She just put out a badass new album!” The Billboard charts have shown that we are LOVING the “Midnights” album… So what’s the deal?

It’s simple. The Grammy rules are strict. The deadline for Grammy consideration was October 1st, and “Midnights” was released after the deadline, which means “Midnights” will have to be considered for the 2024 Grammys.

The rule didn’t shut out Taylor completely. She still received four nominations, including song of the year for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film).”