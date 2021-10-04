      Weather Alert

Was Kacey Musgraves Naked on SNL?

Oct 4, 2021 @ 6:48am

Kacey Musgraves appeared to be naked while performing her song “Justified” on “Saturday Night Live”. It was a nod to Robin Wright’s character in “Forrest Gump” who did the same thing. Kacey even Tweeted out a photo from the movie.

There’s a Reddit thread about it, and a couple of audience members were pretty sure she was either naked or very close to it. There were walls blocking their view before the performance, and staff wrapped her in large towels after she finished.

