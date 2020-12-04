Warner Bros Set to Release 2021 Movie Lineup on HBO Max and Theaters All At Once
Well this is HUGE. Movies may never be the same after 2020 thanks to streaming at home. First it was Trolls 2, then Mulan, now after months of being delayed, ‘Wonder Woman: 1984’ will stream on HBO Max and in theaters on Christmas day. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Warner Bros has announced that they will simultaneously release ALL of their 2021 movies on HBO Max at the SAME TIME as they release in theaters!!!
The Matrix 4, Dune, Tom and Jerry, Space Jam, The Suicide Squad, and so many more MAJOR releases right from your couch. And now the big question, how will this affect the entire industry?