Warner Bros. Decides NOT To Cancel John Cena’s “Coyote

November 14, 2023 8:14AM EST
Source: YouTube

Warner Bros. has been getting some heat for putting projects that are done on the shelf for a tax write off.  It started with Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, which won’t see the light of day despite being completed.

The latest they were going to lock in the vault is the live-action/animation hybrid Looney Tunes movie starring John Cena, Coyote vs. Acme.  After it was announced they were going to take a $30 million tax write-off by canceling the $70 million movie filmmakers started fighting back. They argued the cast and crew worked hard to make the movie and it did well with test audiences. So now the studio decided to make it available for purchase by other distributors.

Amazon Prime, Apple, and Netflix will all see screenings of Coyote vs. Acme this week.

