Want A Popeyes Chicken Sandwich? Bring Your Own Bun!
The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich became a cultural phenomenon in August. Social media was a buzz and taste buds were pleased by the snack.
Unfortunately, the demand for the sandwich was so overwhelming, Popeyes sold out. The restaurant said they would be back with more soon.
Now Popeyes has a solution if you can’t wait to get your sandwich. They have launched a BYOB campaign. It’s “Bring Your Own Bun.”
Popeyes says if you order the three-piece tenders, you can break out your bread and boom…there’s your sandwich.
The video promoting BYOB is very tounge-in-cheek. One might say it’s a brilliant marketing scheme to keep the sandwich at the top of our minds until they bring it back.