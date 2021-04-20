      Weather Alert

‘WandaVision’ Leads MTV Movie and TV Award Nominations

Apr 20, 2021 @ 8:46am

The nominees for this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards have been announced. Disney Plus’ WandaVision garnered the most nominations with five nominations including one for Best Show.

The series faces some tough competition against the likes of BridgertonThe BoysThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Emily in Paris. 

‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ leads the way for movies with 3 nominations, followed by ‘Judah and the Black Messiah’, ‘Promising Young Woman’, ‘Soul’ and more!

The award show will take place over two nights, May 16th and May 17th.

TAGS
borat 2 MTV MTV Movie Awards wandavision
