Walmart Will Deliver A Live Christmas Tree And Hang Lights For You
composite image
Been thinking that you want your Christmas decorations up but dread the work of actually doing it? Here comes Walmart to save the day!
Walmart will now deliver live Christmas trees right to your doorstep for free. Yep—a live Fraser Fir brought to you without the hassle of having to tie it to your car’s roof. To access this option, you can head here to hand pick your tree and/or festive shrub anywhere from 3 ft. to 9 ft. You can choose whether the tree is fresh-cut or potted.
Walmart also has partnered with Handy, an online handyman marketplace, to offer a light installation service for the outside of your house! Yep THEY will untangle your box of string lights and climb the ladder for you. Prices range from $129 for a single-story home and $199 for a two-story home. You can pay to have them back out to take them down too for a little less.
Just add Christmas Lights Installation Service to your cart while shopping on Walmart.com. After checkout, Handy will reach out via email to schedule an installation appointment. You do have to have the lights, clips or anchors, and extension cords. But of course you can buy those too at Walmart.com.
MORE HERE