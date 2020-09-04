      Breaking News
Walmart Unveils Top Toy Picks for the Holidays

Sep 4, 2020 @ 7:17am
Huge pile of different and colored toys

The holidays are actually just around the corner, and Walmart has released their list for the hottest toys of the season with the “Top Rated by Kids Toy List”.

The list includes the Gotta Go Flamingo, Monster Jam Megladon, My Life as Hello Kitty Dolls, Blue’s Clues and You Peek-A-boo, Disney Princess Vanity, Bop-it The Child, Hoverboards, Nerf Fortnite, and many other educationally based and recreation based toys due to the pandemic. Check out the full list.

 

