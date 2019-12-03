      Weather Alert

Walmart Selling ‘Rosé Drink Enhancer’ To Flavor Your Water Like Wine

Dec 3, 2019 @ 1:27pm

If you’ve ever been in a situation where you’ve thought to yourself, “I could really use a drink,” but downing an adult beverage at that moment wouldn’t be advisable, Walmart has just the thing for you.

According to the Instagram account, @candyhunting, the retail chain is selling Rosé Wine Drink Enhancers that lets you rosé all day with none of the alcohol.

 

 

Even Walmart is getting in on the rosé trend! They now have a Great Value brand Rosé Wine water enhancer. 🤔

Just add a few drops to water and you’ll instantly have the flavor of wine.

Delish points out that you may have to go to the store to find these, as they’re not listed on the website. CandyHunting says the additive was located in the juice aisle, under the Walmart’s Great Value brand.

