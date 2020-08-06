Walmart Releases Schedule for the Pop-up Parking Lot Theaters Across the Country including Kentucky
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 02: Tribeca Drive-In , screening of "John Lewis: Good Trouble" and "Jaws," presented by Tribeca Enterprises, in partnership with IMAX, AT&T and Walmart at the Rose Bowl on July 02, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Tribeca Enterprises)
And YES, there are two coming to our area! Shepherdsville on September 25 and 26th! From August 14th through October 21st, Walmart will have over 320 screenings across 160 stores across the country!
Tickets are actually free, but you have to reserve your spot ahead of time at TheWalmartDriveIn.com. You will also need an FM radio at every location to hear the movie of course. Screening include Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, Black Panther, LEGO Batman, The Wizard of Oz, Wonder Woman, Space Jam, Friday Night Lights, E.T., Ghostbusters, Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse, and Spy Kids.