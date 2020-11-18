Walmart Is Giving Away Millions Of Thanksgiving Meals
Cooked turkey
Butterball, Campbell’s, Coca-Cola and Ibotta are hooking up with Walmart to give millions of Thanksgiving meals away!
Now through Thanksgiving, November 26, you have to download the Ibotta app or download Ibotta’s web browser extension, click on the Free Thanksgiving Dinner offer and shop for your Thanksgiving items at any Walmart or at Walmart.com. Then you scan your receipt into the Ibotta or link your Walmart Grocery account to verify the purchases, and you’ll earn cash back for the entire purchase (approx. $20.27).
This is what you’ll shop for:
- Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup (10.5-ounce can)
- 2-liter bottle of Coke
- All varieties of Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on all Butterball whole turkeys
- McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet (0.87-ounce package)
- French’s crispy onions (2.8-ounce package)
- Idahoan instant mashed potatoes (8-ounce package)
- Great Value stuffing (6-ounce package)
- Great Value cranberry sauce (14-ounce can)
- Great Value frozen green beans (12-ounce bag)