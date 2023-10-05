Walker Hayes Wrote A Sweet Song About His Daughter’s Love For Taylor Swift

Source: YouTube

This is pretty genius anyway you slice it. Walker Hayes has a new song on his New Money EP called…Taylor Swift. It’s really about his 9-year-old daughter’s love for Taylor, but also that he and his wife love her more than she loves Taylor! Super sweet sentiment but also very topical as Taylor is everywhere, and still in the middle of her humongous Eras Tour. Hayes references ticket prices costing more than his mortgage in the opening lyrics LOL!

What do you think of the song?