Walk For Unity, Uniting the World

DJ WALKS ACROSS THE COUNTRY IN THE NAME OF UNITY

3,300-MILE JOURNEY FROM FLORIDA TO WASHINGTON STATE

Reggie Dee, veteran DJ on WMBX 102.3 FM’s morning show in West Palm Beach, Florida wants to parlay his celebrity into a force that “not only brings together people of my Race, but brings people together from all Races.” To shine a beacon on his quest to promote unity in America, on August 11th Reggie embarked on a 3,300-mile Walk for Unity from West Palm Beach, Florida and is scheduled to end in Seattle, Washington on November 2. Follow his journey here: https://walkforunity.com/

Reggie’s mom passed away from cancer. During her battle he made one promise to her; to create something that would make a difference. He chose to raise the awareness of racism and challenge others to be better leaders and support leaders in their community in a positive way.

In 2015, Reggie completed a walk from Dallas, Texas back to West Palm Beach. He walked more than 1,300 miles all in an effort to shine a light on the issue of racism. He created a whole movement called “Walk with Me Against Racism.” This walk brought national attention by the likes of celebrity talk show host, Steve Harvey, as well as the constituents of each town and city he walked through. His current Walk for Unity is a continuation of his promise and his passion to promote unity.ck

“I want to build a platform within and between communities where people can achieve real unity, particularly our youth,” is the vision of Reggie Dee, Unity/Anti-Racism activist and professional radio DJ. “I don’t want to be a local public figure who talks about unity, I want to grow into a national leader who achieves unity among people by being among people, communicating and advocating,” Reggie continues.

“I estimate my Unity Walk to require 9 million steps to complete,” Reggie shares, but he sees the completion of a Unity agenda as an even bigger journey. “Spreading a message of unity is only one aspect. I am walking to encounter, listen to, engage and understand people across our nation. People can know unity when they learn and know each other.”

Elizabeth Hamma, Senior VP & Market Manager of Alpha Media, West Palm Beach, WMBX’s corporate parent, put it this way, “Alpha Media’s first and foremost mission is for our local air personalities and platform to engage with the community and bring awareness to important causes. We are pleased to support Reggie Dee in his latest effort to unify people in our area and across the country. As a part of his West Palm Beach family, we couldn’t be prouder of his efforts and we are with him every step of the way.”

Take another step for Unity by donating at https://walkforunity.com/ .

The Reggie Dee Foundation is a registered 501C3 Not-For-Profit Corporation.