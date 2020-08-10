Waitress Claims Ellen Degeneres Tried To Get Her Suspended For Having Chipped Nail Polish
More unflattering stories coming out of the woodwork about Ellen Degeneres. According to a former waitress, Ellen tried to get her suspended for having chipped nail polish. Chris Farah, now a comedian and actress, said she was working as a server at Los Angeles vegan restaurant Real Food Daily in 2014 when she waited on Ellen and her wife at brunch.
Farah said the meal went off without a hitch. But, Ellen apparently emailed the restaurant owner complaining that Farah’s nail polish was chipped. The owners said they were going to suspend her for two weeks, but she decided to quit.
The former waitress said: ’She really went out of her way to try to hurt someone who was beneath her and serving her. You’re going to try to take money away from me for two weeks because you don’t like the way my nails looked? It’s sh***y.’
