Wait, What? KFC Serving Up Chicken And Donuts?

Sep 17, 2019 @ 12:22pm

KFC is giving Popeyes and Chick-Fil-A the chicken finger when it comes to this current sandwich battle.

Kentucky Fried Chicken is test-marketing a Chicken and Donut sandwich at 40 locations in Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia as well as Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

You can get the chicken breast between two hot donuts or you can get a piece of KFC chicken or chicken tenders with one or two donuts.

KFC wants to see if there is an appetite for this combination. If so, look out America.

