Wait…So They WERE Dating?

It’s been a were they or weren’t they story for a few months, but now the Sun is reporting 44-year-old Kelis dumped 72-year-old Bill Murray. Sources told the U.S. Sun: “Kelis and Bill were—and still are—very fond of each other but things just ran their course,” “They both have busy schedules and after a whirlwind romance decided to go their separate ways. They hope to remain friends but also plan to get on with their lives.”

Just a day before news of the split broke, someone on Instagram asked Kelis if she was dating Murray and she quickly replied, “ugh, no!” They were first linked in June when Murray was seen Kelis concert in London.