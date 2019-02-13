Waffle House Is Taking Reservations For An Elegant Valentine’s Day Experience

Athens, USA - June 1, 2011: Waffle House is an iconic diner in the Southern United States and is popular for both breakfast and late night dining.

This is my perfect date idea! Simple, Sweet, and CHEAP!

If you’re looking for a cheap but special way to spend Valentine’s Day then you may want to hit up Waffle House. The home of late night/early morning meals is taking reservations for Valentine’s Day, something they’ve done regularly since 2008.

Over 200 locations in 21 states are participating in the special Valentine’s Day event and couples will enjoy a dimly lit meal by candlelight with white tablecloths and plenty of heart-shaped waffles.

Valentine’s Day is about spending time with the one you love at a place you love. And it’s even better when you can do that without spending a lot of money,” said Waffle House spokeswoman Jessica Kinskey.