Waffle House Has A Beer Now
Athens, USA - June 1, 2011: Waffle House is an iconic diner in the Southern United States and is popular for both breakfast and late night dining.
We’re not even mad!
Waffle House fans rejoice; there’s a new beer that pays tribute to the iconic restaurant chain! Working alongside the Georgia-based company, The Peach State’s Oconee Brewing Company just unveiled Waffle House Bacon & Kegs.
The red-ale not only clocks in at 6.5 percent, but actually smells like breakfast. According to the brewery: “The malty sweetness of the base beer blends perfectly with the salty, savory, and smoky bacon extract to create a delicious and unique beer.”
You’ll have to travel for it, but starting next month, you can pick up six-packs and growlers at Oconee Brewing Company in Greensboro. However, the brewery says a larger distribution could follow.
Kegs and eggs anyone?