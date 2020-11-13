      Weather Alert

Waffle House Has A Beer Now

Nov 13, 2020 @ 4:35pm
Waffle House restaurant
Athens, USA - June 1, 2011: Waffle House is an iconic diner in the Southern United States and is popular for both breakfast and late night dining.

We’re not even mad!

Waffle House fans rejoice; there’s a new beer that pays tribute to the iconic restaurant chain! Working alongside the Georgia-based company, The Peach State’s Oconee Brewing Company just unveiled Waffle House Bacon & Kegs.

The red-ale not only clocks in at 6.5 percent, but actually smells like breakfast. According to the brewery: “The malty sweetness of the base beer blends perfectly with the salty, savory, and smoky bacon extract to create a delicious and unique beer.

You’ll have to travel for it, but starting next month, you can pick up six-packs and growlers at Oconee Brewing Company in Greensboro.  However, the brewery says a larger distribution could follow.

Kegs and eggs anyone?

