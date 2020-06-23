VOTE TODAY: Kentucky Voter Information
Today is the Kentucky primary and your day to go VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!
From WAVE3 News: All Jefferson County residents, who wish to vote in-person, will have just one polling location at the Kentucky Expo Center. Voting will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Masks and a form of I.D. are required to vote. Parking is free. Voters will have to enter through the state fairgrounds property by using either Gate 2 or Gate 4 off Crittenden Drive or Gate 6 off Preston Street.
TARC will provide free shuttle service on Election Day from Union Station, which is at 1000 W. Broadway. The shuttle will run to the Kentucky Expo Center every 30 minutes starting at 6:00 a.m.
If someone still has an absentee ballot, it can be dropped off Tuesday at either the Edison Center, located at 701 W. Ormsby, or the Kentucky Expo Center. Drop boxes at both locations will be available between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
It will take longer to get election results because so many people are taking advantage of absentee voting this year. The Jefferson County Clerks Office anticipates releasing final results on June 30.
For those who plan to mail their absentee ballot on or by Election Day, you might want to take it to a post office so you can make sure it’s postmarked by June 23. If you decide to place your absentee ballot in a blue USPS collection box, postal officials say make sure it was put in prior to the latest posted collection time for that particular box. USPS collection box locations can be found by clicking here.