Vote For Ethan The Dog To Win Hero Dog Award

Remember Ethan the dog who captured our hearts in January 2021 when the Kentucky Humane Society nursed him back to health? Now he’s heading to Florida to receive an award for top shelter dog in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
Just a reminder of his story: Ethan was dumped in a parking lot on a cold January day in 2021. He was actively dying…like within 30 minutes from expiring. He only weighed 38lbs. He should’ve been over 80lbs. He was rushed to vet care. He couldn’t lift his head to eat or drink on his own and didn’t take his first steps for six days. With each day, though, he kept fighting to stay alive. He had an unimaginable determination to keep persevering through seemingly insurmountable odds. His incredible will to live inspired thousands of people around the world that had begun following his story.
According to facilities director Jeff Callaway, Ethan will be moving on to compete against six other dogs for the overall Hero Dog award. You can vote once a day everyday through Sept. 13. To vote for Ethan, click or tap here.