Volley-Paws Volleyball Tournament: TEAMS WANTED
September 15, 2022 10:42AM EDT
Looking for teams to compete in Volley-Paws Volleyball Tournament! No experience necessary– all for a great cause!
October 1st-11am
J-town Beach: 10315 Watterson Trail, Jeffersontown, KY, United States, Kentucky
-Choice of Competitive OR Non-Competitive Bracket
-Ages 14+
-Teams of 6 (2 female min.)
-$200 per team ($33.3 per person)
-With each team registration, your team will receive: Bar Tab(21+), Radio Swag, Custom Koozies
*
*Proceeds go to benefit the Kentucky Humane Society*
To register, visit: