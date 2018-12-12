VitaminWater Will Give You $100k To Ditch Your Smart Phone

Using Smart Phone

If you need the cash, Vitamin Water is ready to offer you $100,000 if you can ditch your smart phone for an entire year!

You have no doubt seen the memes on Facebook that ask the same absurd question over and over. They will normally have a picture of a house in the woods that seems to not have access to modern technology. The captions will ask “could you live in this house with no internet and no smart phone for a year for $100,000?”

Vitamin Water is bringing the meme to life and offering people $100,000 if you can live without your smartphone for an entire year.

Check the tweet below and tap the link to get the details and find out how to win.

Think long and hard about this. No Wordscapes, no social media, no selfies, no fortnight, no music, no cat videos, no memes…nothing. None of that for an entire year.

