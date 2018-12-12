Vitaminwater Is Going to Pay Someone 100k to Not Use Their Smartphone For a YEAR!

Vitaminwater is going to pay someone $100,000 to not use their smartphone for an entire year. Not a day, not a week, not a minute…A YEAR. Could you do it?

Honestly, we don’t think we could make it a day. Our jobs require it, that is unless we quit our jobs..then we could. Also we are addicted to memes. Without a phone, how are we supposed to map our way to work, laugh at memes and play Spotify? HELP.

For those who are far stronger than us, and want in on this, you can sign up via social media. (ironic because that requires a phone to sign up!!) Just post on Twitter or Instagram why you think you could do the challenge and are a good fit with “#nophoneforayear” and “#contest” to be officially signed up! If you win, we’ll be praying for you!

We have a feeling the winner won’t be able to make it a full year and so does Vitaminwater. They decided that if their winner cannot make it a whole year, but can at least make it to 6 months, then they will be given $10,000 for the effort. Of course the offer still stands if you make it a full year!