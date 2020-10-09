      Weather Alert

Visiting Santa Will Be Very Different This Year

Oct 9, 2020 @ 6:00am
Be prepared for awkward family photos with Santa this year.

While the pandemic won’t keep Santa Claus from making an appearance at the mall or at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, don’t count on touching Santa, hugging Santa, or having the kids sit on his lap this year. Some mall operators are even offering Zoom calls with Santa instead of in-person visits.
Brookfield Properties, a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Property Partners and the second largest mall operator in the country, said Santa will be in 134 of its more than 150 malls.
Santa will also wear a mask in states with a mask mandate, and guests will be required to do the same. In states with no mask requirement, Santa can wear a mask if he wants to, she said. Some malls will have kids sit on packages next to him, or across a table. Some even making giant snowglobes for him to be inside.  There will also be virtual experiences, too, at ExperienceJingleRing.com.
