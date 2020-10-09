Visiting Santa Will Be Very Different This Year
While the pandemic
won’t keep Santa Claus from making an appearance at the mall or at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade
, don’t count on touching Santa, hugging Santa, or having the kids sit on his lap this year. Some mall operators are even offering Zoom
calls with Santa instead of in-person visits.
Brookfield Properties, a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM
) Property Partners and the second largest mall
operator in the country, said Santa will be in 134 of its more than 150 malls.
Santa will also wear a mask in states with a mask mandate, and guests will be required to do the same. In states with no mask requirement, Santa can wear a mask if he wants to, she said. Some malls will have kids sit on packages next to him, or across a table. Some even making giant snowglobes for him to be inside. There will also be virtual experiences, too, at ExperienceJingleRing.com.