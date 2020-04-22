Virtual Music Festival is Happening This Weekend: Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Panic!, and More
While in person concerts may be canceled, music is certainly not cancelled! Warner Bros. music is launching the “Play On Fest” all weekend long April 24-26th featuring archived live performances of some of our favs!
The festival will be made up of archival live performances by more than 65 acts . . . including Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Panic! at the Disco, Cardi B, Green Day, Coldplay, the Flaming Lips, Korn, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie . . .
Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Paramore, Death Cab for Cutie, Twenty One Pilots, Weezer, David Guetta, Charlie Puth, and Wiz Khalifa.
It’ll air Friday through Sunday, from Noon to Midnight Eastern each day. You can check it out at PlayOnFest.com.