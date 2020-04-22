      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Virtual Music Festival is Happening This Weekend: Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Panic!, and More

Apr 22, 2020 @ 7:48am

While in person concerts may be canceled, music is certainly not cancelled! Warner Bros. music is launching the “Play On Fest” all weekend long April 24-26th featuring archived live performances of some of our favs!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Relive performances from your favorite artists one time only this weekend starting this Friday 12PM ET on youtube.com/songkick

A post shared by PlayOnFest (@playonfest2020) on

The festival will be made up of archival live performances by more than 65 acts . . . including Ed SheeranBruno MarsPanic! at the DiscoCardi BGreen DayColdplay, the Flaming LipsKornA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie . . .

Roddy RicchLil Uzi VertParamoreDeath Cab for CutieTwenty One PilotsWeezerDavid GuettaCharlie Puth, and Wiz Khalifa.

It’ll air Friday through Sunday, from Noon to Midnight Eastern each day.  You can check it out at PlayOnFest.com.

TAGS
Bruno Mars Cardi B charlie puth Coldplay Ed Sheeran Green Day Panic! At The Disco play on
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
This Coronavirus Parody Song Is Perfection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE