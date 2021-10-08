Virtual Clothes Are A New Trend

Yep you read that right…virtual…as in they do not exits…clothes. Digitally generated outfits that stores simply photoshop onto a customer’s photos or videos to be posted onto Instagram and elsewhere are a thing.
British influencer Loftus sees so much potential that last month she gave up her job with a fashion consultancy to devote herself full-time to her website, This Outfit Does Not Exist.
Digital fashion store DressX’s research says 15 percent of customers are doing so for Instagram posts, and almost a quarter found it satisfied their need for a new item of clothing. “I know many women who buy an outfit, wear it once for a single photo and never again,” said Loftus. “They could reduce consumption and waste by using digital fashion for a few of those posts.”
Outfits on DressX range from $25 hats to strange jellyfish-like dresses for hundreds of dollars.
MORE HERE