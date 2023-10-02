99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Viral Video: What Did You Do Before You Could Look Something Up Online?

October 2, 2023 10:52AM EDT
A woman born in 1997 is getting some hilarious reactions to a video she posted on Tik Tok asking “older people” what they did before they could look things up on the Internet! 

 

@sarah_adelman Pls help i was born in 1997 #90s #genz #90skids #iphone #rant #question #funny ♬ original sound – Sarah Adelman

Some comments: Sometimes we just wondered about things. Or what if you can’t remember that actor from that one movie?  You would just be forever annoyed by it, keep it bookmarked in the back of your mind, then realize one day that dude’s name is ray liotta or something. Another commented:This is why being good at Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon was such a flex. (Fun fact: being good at that game got Kelly K her first radio job in Louisville LOL!)

Even Google was among the over 15,000 comments saying “whatever it was, sounds bad.” LOL

