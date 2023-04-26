Viral TikTok Artists Are Wearing Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: Kim Kardashian attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

You’ll likely recognize the newest celebrity endorsers of SKIMS shapewear by Kim Kardashian. They’ve had big hits on TikTok!

It looks like Kim K is working to appeal to a younger audience by enlisting the help of Ice Spice, Pink Pantheress, Raye, and Ness Barrett.

One caption within the campaign on Instagram reads “The next generation of our shapewear that won everyone over, worn by the artists everyone’s streaming.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)

You know Ice Spice and Pink Pantheress for their song “Boy’s A Liar.” Raye is on the musical map for “Escapism.” Ness Barrett put out the crunchy song, “i hope ur miserable until ur dead.”