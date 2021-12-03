      Weather Alert

Viral Story About Wrong Text Leading To A Thanksgiving Tradition Will Become A Netflix Movie

Dec 3, 2021 @ 9:01am

Netflix is developing a movie based on the viral story of Wanda Dench, an Arizona woman who invited high schooler Jamal Hinton to her Turkey Day dinner by accident. The story began in 2016, when Hinton received a text inviting him to Thanksgiving, which Dench had meant to send to her grandson.

“You not my grandma,” Hinton wrote back, but jokingly asked, “Can I still get a plate tho?”

Dench replied, “Of course you can. That’s what grandmas do…Feed everyone.”

And a Thanksgiving tradition was born, as Hinton has attended Dench’s family dinner every year since, often spurring renewed viral and media interest.

The heartwarming story will now become a Netflix film titled The Thanksgiving Text, according to Variety, which first reported the news.

TAGS
Jamal Hinton Text Thanksgiving viral Wanda Dench wrong number
POPULAR POSTS
Jogger Notifies Homeowners Of Fire And Saves Their Pets
Miss Kentucky Elle Smith Is Miss USA
Sleigh All Day
Shipping Deadlines And When To Mail That Letter To Santa
Shawn Mendes Promises "It'll Be Okay" In First Single Since Camila Split
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On