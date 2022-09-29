Viral Choir Teacher Talks About Kids’ Mental Health And Building Connections

You’ve probably seen this video of Myles Finn, the musical theater teacher at Indianola High School in Iowa, who went viral on Tik Tok with his fun reveal of their school musical.

He talks about the mental health crisis kids today are in, and how he sends a Google form out every week asking his students what they are excited about today, or if they are having trouble with anything. He also asks how he can help. He has fun in class and that builds a rapport with the kids and gets them excited to be there. His videos have even gotten the attention of big Broadway shows who sent video messages of support to the class.