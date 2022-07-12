Viral Burger King Employee’s GoFundMe Gets Over $380,000

So remember Kevin Ford? He was the Burger King employee in Las Vegas who went viral after a TikTok video showed him expressing gratitude for receiving a paltry gift of “a movie ticket, candy, a coffee tumbler, and a few pens” for 27 years of service. A GoFundMe his daughter set up raised initially $125,000… which was stunning. But you won’t believe how big it is now! Now, donations have almost tripled, as approximately 12,400 donors have raised over $380,000 for Ford.
He even went to the Minions movie premiere with his family and got their picture taken with Steve Carell on the red carpet!! See the pics on his GoFundMe page!