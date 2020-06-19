Viral 12-year-old Singer Gets A Record Deal
Keedron Bryant, the 12-year-old boy who ignited social media with his passionate video performance about being a young black man in today’s world, has been signed by Warner Records, and his poignant song, “I Just Wanna Live,” will officially be released today.
Bryant’s powerful a cappella video, which was originally posted on Instagram on May 26, features lyrics written by his mother, Johnetta Bryant. Warner Records is donating 100 percent of the net profits of the song to the NAACP.