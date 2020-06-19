      Breaking News
Officer Will Be Fired In Breonna Taylor Case

Viral 12-year-old Singer Gets A Record Deal

Jun 19, 2020 @ 10:14am

Keedron Bryant, the 12-year-old boy who ignited social media with his passionate video performance about being a young black man in today’s world, has been signed by Warner Records, and his poignant song, “I Just Wanna Live,” will officially be released today.

 

 

Bryant’s powerful a cappella video, which was originally posted on Instagram on May 26, features lyrics written by his mother, Johnetta Bryant. Warner Records is donating 100 percent of the net profits of the song to the NAACP.

 

TAGS
I Just Wanna Live juneteenth Keedron Bryant Kid singer viral Warner Records
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE