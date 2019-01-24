Vinny From “Jersey Shore” Wants Kim Kardashian To Get ‘The Situation’ Out Of Jail

“The Jersey Shore Family Vacation” star, Vinny Guadagnino, is asking for Kim Kardashian’s help free Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino from prison. (He’s currently serving eight months in prison for tax evasion.)

Durring a recent interview he was asked how Mike is doing and he said, “I heard he’s doing great in there. I knew he was gonna do good. He was never really nervous about it, so I was praying, ‘I hope once he’s in there it’s okay.'”

The reporter then said, “Kim Kardashian has been getting prisoners out of jail,” which Vinny replies, “So she’s gonna do it for Mike. Kim, Mike is an amazing person. To me, he’s completely reformed, he’s a great member of society…he preaches to kids who have addictions. He’s a big advocate and evangelist for recovery.”

Vinny thinks Mike is “better off out here.”

Kim has yet to respond to Vinny’s request.

MORE HERE