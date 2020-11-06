      Weather Alert

Vince Vaughn Says There’s Talk Of A “Wedding Crashers 2”!!

Nov 6, 2020 @ 6:00am

Vince Vaughn says he and Owen Wilson are in talks to star in a Wedding Crashers sequel. That’s what he told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, saying that both he and Wilson, 51, were considering reprising their characters from the 2005 film.

 

“Owen and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie,” Vaughn said. “So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages.”

“They were fun movies to make,” Vaughn said while reminiscing about the film as well as Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Zoolander. “It’s always fun to make people laugh and go to work with people that are funny.”

MORE HERE

TAGS
Entertainment Tonight Owen Wilson sequel Vince Vaughn wedding crashers
POPULAR POSTS
Vote 2020
Karen's Cash
Chopper Shopper 2020 Coming Soon
Your iPhone Now Has A Secret Button??
Darrell Hammond Pays Tribute To Sean Connery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE