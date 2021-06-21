Vin Diesel Says Paul Walker’s Daughter Could Join Fast & Furious

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow just might join the Fast & Furious franchise. In a recent interview, Vin Diesel asked if she could ever join and follow in her father’s footsteps, and he said its a possibility.
Vin Diesel Teases the Possibility of Paul Walker's Daughter Appearing in Fast Franchise https://t.co/AbpNeE9jCh
— People (@people) June 17, 2021
He said, “I would not count anything out. Let me just, without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10. Let’s just say nothing’s ruled out.
22-year-old Meadow is a model, but is a dear friend of Vin Diesel and the crew. She ensured her father’s legacy lived on in the new installment “F9”.
The bond will never be broken, the love will never be lost. ❤️ Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow, played a vital role in ensuring #F9 honored her father's legacy. https://t.co/yJEAI2EKwD pic.twitter.com/cCzCkeXAdn
— E! News (@enews) June 19, 2021
