Vin Diesel Says Paul Walker’s Daughter Could Join Fast & Furious

Jun 21, 2021 @ 6:58am

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow just might join the Fast & Furious franchise. In a recent interview, Vin Diesel asked if she could ever join and follow in her father’s footsteps, and he said its a possibility.

He said, “I would not count anything out. Let me just, without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10. Let’s just say nothing’s ruled out.

22-year-old Meadow is a model, but is a dear friend of Vin Diesel and the crew. She ensured her father’s legacy lived on in the new installment “F9”.

