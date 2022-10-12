Vin Diesel Named World’s Hottest Bald Man

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: Vin Diesel attends the premiere of Netflix's "Fast and Furious: Spy Racers" at Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood on December 07, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Vin Diesel has a new crown to put on his beautiful bald head… world’s hottest bald man. He earned the title based on a variety of factors, including the Golden Ratio of Beauty and how shiny his head is. Stanley Tucci finished second, followed by Shemar Moore. The Rock finished 9th?!! And Prince William was 5th!