Vin Diesel Debuts His First Pop Single “Feel Like I Do” with Kygo
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Vin Diesel speaks onstage during Universal Pictures Presents The Road To F9 Concert and Trailer Drop on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
It’s 2020, so anything can happen. Including Vin Diesel releasing his very first pop single! Vin said he’s been promising to release his own music for a long time and he’s finally done it. Introducing, “Feel Like I Do”.
Vin Diesel worked with his friend Kygo to produce this song and even debuted it on the Kelly Clarkson Show.